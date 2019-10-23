Two more Chichester businesses come forward after 'terrifying' break-ins

Two more Chichester businesses have told of their 'terrifying' ordeal after the third burglary in the area within a week.

Q Hair and Beauty and Café Paradiso both attracted the attention of a shadowy figure who took lead from one building and is believed to have tried to enter the other.

The news comes after cash was taken from another Chichester business, Spire's Bakery and Coffee Shop in Crane Street. Read more here: Thief steals cash from independent Chichester business

Manager at Café Paradiso Emma Matthews lives about the site and described the ordeal as 'terrifying' and said she has been unable to sleep since.

"I heard three very loud bangs. They banged the window and then the back doors with a brick from our garden. Then I looked out to see what was going on initially realised they were breaking in because I know the sound of the door.

"I then saw them walk backwards towards the tree. Then I panicked so I called the police at that point."

Emma said she invited police officers with dogs into the café as she believed the person had made it into the building.

"I've lived here my whole life. You don't expect that sort of thing to happen in Chichester.

"It was terrifying — I still haven't slept."

Minutes down the road, Q Hair and Beauty received multiple visits from a person who attempted to open windows before climbing onto a roof and taking lead, manager Kain Lawrence.