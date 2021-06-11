Unprovoked attack on man near Bognor Regis pier

At about 9.20pm on Tuesday (June 8), the 50-year-old man was assaulted on the pavement near the entrance to the pier by a group of four young men, all described as white, aged about 18 and between 5ft 8in and 6ft.

Three of the four were wearing black and one was in all white.

Two were described as slim to medium build and two are described as of larger build.

Police are calling for witnesses to an assault

The victim was punched and kicked several times in an unprovoked attack, sustaining cuts and bruising, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

One suspect, aged 26, has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed was released under investigation.

Enquiries continue to trace the other three men.