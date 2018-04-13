UPDATE: Police clarify why helicopter was circling Chichester yesterday

Police have confirmed why their helicopter was hovering over the city yesterday.

Officers were called to East Street in Chichester just after 1pm yesterday.

The NPAS helicopter - pictured here on a previous callout - was called to Chichester yesterday

They were responding to reports of abusive street drinkers, police confirmed.

However it eventually came to light that the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was called in for something else, but it was not immediately clear what for.

Police confirmed on Twitter this morning that the helicopter was assisting them trace a missing person.

