Valerie Graves: Date set for Bosham murder trial

A provisional date has been set for the trial of a man charged with murdering Valerie Graves in Bosham in 2013.

Cristian Sabou, 27, who was arrested in Romania on a European Arrest Warrant and extradited to the UK on Friday, appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 23), police confirmed.

Cristian Sabou appears at Lewes Crown Court charged with murdering Valerie Graves in Bosham

Sabou, from Dej, Romania, did not enter a plea, said police.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, September 30.

Judge Katherine Laing QC scheduled a provisional trial date of January 6 and told Sabou he would be expected to enter a plea at his next hearing, confirmed police.

He had previously appeared before magistrates in Brighton on Saturday.

Valerie Graves was found brutally murdered in her bedroom in Bosham. Photo: Sussex Police

Valerie, a 55-year-old mother and grandmother, was found dead in the bedroom of the house she was looking after in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, on December 30, 2013.

She had been staying at the property while the owners were away over the Christmas period.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Media and public are reminded that proceedings are active and therefore no comment on or opinion about the case should be published or broadcast, in news or social media, at this time.”

SEE MORE: Bosham murder: Arrested man appears in Romanian court over Valerie Graves’ death

Bosham murder breakthrough: Arrest comes more than five years after Valerie Graves’ death