Valerie Graves murder: Suspect brought to UK ahead of court appearance

A man arrested in Romania on suspicion of the 2013 murder of Valerie Graves in Bosham has been extradited to the UK today.

Romanian national Cristian Sabou, 27, has been transferred into the custody of Sussex Police and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (20 July), police confirmed.

He has been charged with murdering Valerie, a 55-year-old mother and grandmother, who was found dead in the bedroom of the house she was was looking after in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, on 30 December 2013.

Sabou was detained on 10 July at his address in Dej, Romania, by officers from the Romanian National Police, who served on him the European Arrest Warrant which had been authorised by a district judge in the UK.

Police said: “Media and public are reminded that proceedings are active and therefore no comment on or opinion about the case should be published or broadcast, in news or social media, at this time.”

