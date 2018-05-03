VIDEO: Barnham mum has now been missing for six months

Six months ago Helen Slaughter left her home on foot and she hasn’t been seen since.

On November 1, 2017, the mother-of-three made her flasks of tea as she would each morning to take to work as Bailiffscourt’s head gardener.

That morning she woke her husband Ken up before 6am and asked him to find her woolly hat.

Ken heard his wife leave their Barnham home not long after, but when he woke he found her flasks of hot tea by a chair, her car still in the drive and her mobile phone in the hall.

“I managed to find her woolly hat in the garage, gave it to her and went back to bed and that was the last time I saw Helen,” said Ken. “It’s like she’s just vanished.”

A huge police search followed and a week after she left, animal-loving Helen was possibly seen visiting her horse at a stables in Slindon.

Ken said: “The stable owner called out ‘Helen, come and have a cup of tea’ and whoever it was disappeared off.

“Police said she was wearing a dark blue coat and boots and when I checked, Helen’s clothes like that were gone, but we don’t know if it was her.”

Ken and their three sons, all in their 20s, have been out searching huge areas of nearby woods.

Ken has put posters all over the area, visited homeless shelters, and contacted everyone she might know.

He has even had posters placed in Scotland and Cornwall at places she has visited before.

Three weeks ago someone incorrectly thought they had seen Helen in Chichester but there has been no news since.

Ken said: “It was six months on Tuesday that Helen’s been missing, it’s such a long time and I think about her all the time, how she’s getting on.

“All we can hope is that she turns up somewhere, hope is all we’ve got left.

“She had a lot on her mind, she thought her pony had gone lame again but it’s fine.

“The boys and I are just getting by. We don’t know what’s happened to her, where she is, we just love her so much and want her home.”