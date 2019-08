A man who is wanted on recall to prison has been arrested in Chichester this afternoon.

The man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in Chichester today (Sunday August 25).

A spokesman for Chichester Police tweeted: "Officers responded to a recent shoplifting in #Chichester. Suspect located nearby and promptly arrested.

"Suspect currently on route to #custody. Suspect is also wanted for recall to prison. He will be transferred to prison once dealt with for this shoplifting #CB811"