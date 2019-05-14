Warning issued after spate of car-part thefts around Chichester

A warning has been issued to the owners of LandRovers after a spate of thefts across the area.

Police said they had seen a rise in the number of thefts from vehicles across the district and have asked for motorists to report any suspicious activity.

Readers can contact Sussex Police onlineor by calling 101.

READ MORE: Car found floating 15ft out in Bosham Quay

Chichester Police said on social media: "Do you own a LandRover Defender or Discovery?

"We have seen an increase in theft of parts from these vehicles with nine separate reports across the Chichester area since April 20 2019.

READ MORE: Selsey community chips in to buy new trike after 'shocking' theft

"These crimes have been recorded in Bosham, Midhurst, Funtington, Hill Brow, Emsworth, Trotton and Graffham.

"Items being stolen include seats, doors, bonnets, towbars and headlights. Please ensure you take appropriate security measures to protect your vehicle and report any suspicious activity."

READ MORE: Multi-million pound hotel plan unveiled at Goodwood

Readers can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101.