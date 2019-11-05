Warning issued Chichester police receive nine reports of thefts from cars overnight

A warning has been issued by Chichester Police following reports of nine vehicle break-ins in the Donnington area overnight.

A spokesman for Chichester Police said on social media: "Overnight we received 9 reports of vehicle crime where cars had been entered and items stolen, primarily in the #Donnington area.

"Whilst we continue with our local enquiries today, please take steps to protect possessions and report any suspicious activity."

A list of advice was also given to vehicle owners.

1. Always lock it

2. Close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’

3. Secure your number plates with tamper-resistant screws

4. Fit locking, anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels

5. Secure anything that’s on the outside of your vehicle

6. Take it with you or hide it

7. Hide electrical items and leave no clues

8. Tool theft from vans

9. Park in well-lit and busier areas

10. Take your documents with you

11. Choose your car park wisely

Find out more about how to protect your property here.