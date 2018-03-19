Warning over Land Rover thefts for cutting up

Police are urging people in the Chichester area to keep Land Rovers in secure buildings after a spate of thefts.

In their regular Farmwatch bulletin which focusses on rural crime, Sussex Police highlighted recent thefts of Land Rover Defenders and spare parts.

The release said: “Although this applies across both East and West Sussex, in the Chichester policing area there have been three instances of Land Rover Defender thefts and five of parts being stolen.

“These offences took place in Emsworth, Chichester, West Dean, Chidham, Singleton, Hambrook, Stopham and Loxwood.

“Sadly, these vehicles can be dismantled in a matter of a very few hours, boxed up and then exported, so please try and park them up where they are boxed in or even better in a very secure building that is well alarmed.”

Stolen vehicles are often dismantled and then sold as parts.

If you have information about a crime call police on 101.

In an emergency always dial 999.