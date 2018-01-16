Warning over ‘strong’ MDMA pills after Chichester man’s collapse

Police have issued a warning over strong orange pills after a man from Chichester collapsed after taking the drug MDMA.
The 22-year-old collapsed in Market Square, Petworth, at 12.45pm on Sunday and was rushed to hospital for treatment, police said.
He was in a serious condition but has improved and is now making a recovery, police said.
Detective Constable Andrea Watts said: “Taking drugs in any form is dangerous, particularly when the user does not know the purity of the drug.
“We are issuing a warning about any MDMA pills orange ‘TESLA’ tablet.
“We have arrested one man and are continuing to investigate.”
According to police, a 23-year-old from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of a class A drug (MDMA) and a 17-year-old boy from Petworth has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (MDMA).
They have both been released under investigation.