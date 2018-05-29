Warning to beware bogus callers after theft from elderly resident

Police are reminding residents to be alert for bogus callers, after a ‘water board’ man entered the home of an elderly lady in Chichester and stole jewellery.

Officers said the man called at the address in Tower Close shortly before 6pm on Friday May 11, saying he needed access to the taps, to turn off and check the water supply. After a while he left without explanation.

On the following day the 96-year-old lady realised some cash and two rings of great sentimental value had been stolen from the address, police said.

The suspect is described as white, of very slim build and clean shaven, wearing a light grey flat cap, dark bomber-style jacket open at the front and a lanyard round his neck with an apparent ID badge. Witnesses should quote serial 373 of 12/05.

Detective Constable Elaine Keating of the Chichester Investigations Team said; “We think this man had an accomplice who entered the flat and searched it while the resident’s attention was diverted.

“Don’t let cold callers of any kind into your home unless you are really satisfied about their identities.

“If they have what appears to be identification, check it carefully. If in doubt, keep them out and tell us if you think they may be planning to steal. “Ring 101, or 999 if they are still there.”

Anyone with any information about this pair can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 373 of 12/05.

For further advice on dealing with unwanted callers see the Sussex Police website.