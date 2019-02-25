Warning to West Sussex residents over council tax scam

A warning over a new council tax scam has been issued after one West Sussex council was alerted to the problem.

Horsham District Council said it had been alerted to bogus emails being sent out to people across the district claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs.

Horsham District Council says scam emails have been sent to residents

The emails state the receiver has overpaid on their council tax and contains links to websites to claim a refund.

Similar emails may have also been sent out in other parts of West Sussex.

The council has confirmed the emails are not genuine and has urged residents to delete them.

A spokesman said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam email claiming to come from HM Revenue and Customs about Council Tax refunds. This is not genuine and if you receive it, please delete it immediately. Please share this to make your family and friends aware.”

For more on how to identify scam emails visit https://www.gov.uk/topic/dealing-with-hmrc/phishing-scams