Watch as thieves smash their way into parked cars in Portsmouth

CCTV footage shows the moment a pack of thieves target parked cars.

Shot from a nearby home, a camera caught four people circling a car before striking in Warren Avenue.

CCTV still of people breaking into a car in Warren Avenue in Milton

It happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning, when at least three other cars in nearby roads were targeted.

Emma Cooper, who lives in nearby Mariners Walk, said: ‘It’s just unnecessary – especially at Christmas..

The 26-year-old added: ‘It’s just unfortunate really that thing like this happen around here.

‘We chose to live here because it’s a family area.

Cars have been damaged in Warren Avenue, Milton, sparking warnings from police. The vandalism took place on Sunday, December 16

‘I don’t really want to be looking out the window every 10 minutes.

‘We’ve had a couple of problems before. We had someone get into our driveway and into our car back in April.’

Now police have warned cars have been targeted in Schooner Way and Moorings Way, in Milton, Portsmouth.

All the cars were damaged between late on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, December 16.

Police are warning people not to leave valuables in their cars – even if they are of low value.

The incidents were:

:: Warren Avenue: Between half past midnight and 11.50am on December 16, the window of Peugeot 207 was smashed. Nothing stolen. Reference: 44180467159.

Between 3pm on December 15 and 9.45am on December 16. Window of Citroen smashed. Nothing stolen. Reference: 44180467059.

:: Schooner Way: Between 7pm on December 15 and 10am on December 16. Window of Honda FRV broken and binoculars stolen. Reference: 44180467055.

:: Moorings Way: Between 9pm on December 16 and 8am on December 16. Door of a Nissan Micra found to be open and small amount of money had been taken from inside the vehicle. Reference: 44180467002.

A police spokeswoman added: ‘Get a car alarm - they not only deter a thief from stealing the car, but also from stealing items from inside it. Have it fitted by a professional.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.