Watch dramatic police pursuit of motorcyclist hurtling through Bognor on cocaine

Dramatic footage of police pursuing a motorcyclist as he speeds through Bognor town centre at 100mph on cocaine has been released.

Hove Crown Court heard barber Mahmut Yentur was ‘grossly in excess of the legal limit’ on September 12 last year after taking cocaine. Click here to read the full story.

Yentur - seen here in the police dashcam footage - reached speeds of up to 100mph. Pictures and video: Sussex Police

Yentur 30, of London Road in Bognor, was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving.

At a previous hearing he had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, and was later convicted of driving over the legal drug limit and failing to stop a vehicle when directed.

Following the sentencing, police have released dramatic dashcam footage showing a lenghty pursuit of Yentur through Bognor.

He can be seen travelling at high speeds on his motorbike through the town.

The pursuit went through much of Bognor Regis town centre, including Queensway (shown here in a stock image). Picture: Google Maps/Google Streetview

The pursuit takes police through much of Bognor town centre, including: Chichester Road, Langford Road, Canada Grove, Queensway, Waterloo Square, the Esplanade, Gloucester Road and High Street.

Eventually the officer finds Yenturs crashed motorbike, with Yentur nearby, trying to hide behind a wall.