Watch shocking moment disqualified driver crashes into wall of Sussex Co-Op store

A disqualified driver who abandoned his car after crashing into a shop wall has been jailed.

This shocking footage shows the moment Timothy Malone loses control of his orange BMW M3 and collides with the Co-Op in High Street, Horam, near Heathfield.

Timothy Malone. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police. SUS-181127-142526001

The 35-year-old man is then captured on CCTV making off from the scene of the incident, which occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday, November 6.

Officers made attempts to locate Malone, a company director, of Foots Lane, Burwash, and he later presented himself to Eastbourne custody on Monday, November 12.

He was subsequently charged with driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and failing to stop after a road traffic collision, said Sussex Police.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the same day, where he was further charged with committing an offence while subject to a suspended prison sentence.

The scene after a car collided with the front of the Co-op in Horam, photo by Dan Jessup

Malone pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to a total of nine months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 64 months and four days from the date of his release, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

His sentence takes into account the seriousness of the offence and his previous offending history, which includes at least four convictions for drink-driving.

Sergeant Stacey Ellott, of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit, said: “On this occasion, the defendant has again driven while disqualified and been involved in a collision where luckily no one was injured, however a building was badly damaged to the extent the front of it required the fire service to be called out to make it structurally safe. He then made off without a care for the building or anyone who may have been injured.

“Malone has a total lack of respect of law and order, and does not abide by any convictions given to him by the courts. This is easily demonstrated by his previous convictions, whereby he continues to drive without a care for anyone or even himself.”

To report an incident of dangerous or antisocial driving, visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more:

Watch moment motorcyclist loses control after swerving to avoid opening door of parked car

Railway line in East Sussex to close for four days

Driver suffers serious injures in Lewes collision