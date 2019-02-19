White transit van linked to 'suspicious circumstances' in Chichester district

Numerous reports of a white Ford Transit van being seen in 'potentially suspicious circumstances' earlier this month have been investigated by Sussex Police.

The matter was first brought to the attention of police after an incident in the Selsey area, where someone had reported two 'very threatening' van occupants when 'caught trying to steal from a garden', according to the Selsey Grapevine Facebook page.

Chichester Police said it was investigating the incident involving a 'suspect vehicle' in Selsey on Thursday February 7.

It added: "The vehicle involved is a White Ford Transit Van, Registration Number AX03 FTY.

"If you saw any suspicious activity by this vehicle or are a victim of further incidents, please let us know by phoning 101 and quoting reference 0531 7/2/19 or online at http://socsi.in/9O0fH."

Sussex Police has now confirmed that checks established that the van is registered to an owner in Hampshire.

A spokesman added: "But with no new lines of enquiry identified the case has been filed pending any further information becoming available."

Incidents have been reported in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Aldwick, Bracklesham Bay and across Hampshire.

