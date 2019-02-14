Windows smashed at two Chichester businesses

A total of three windows have been smashed in at two Chichester businesses this morning.

Upon his arrival at Coffee Lab this morning, shop manager, Ross Shackleford found part of the shops window had been smashed in and glass scattered around the floor.

Ross said: "I think it's a shame that the person acting without fear of consequence targeted small businesses. These are costs we have to recoup for a seemingly random act of violence."

Police have been approached for comment.

Two other windows have also been smashed at Snack Shack around the corner from Coffee Lab.