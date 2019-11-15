Woman, 41, charged on suspicion of shoplifting in Chichester

A 41-year-old woman has been charged on suspicion of shoplifting in Chichester.

Donna Penfold, of Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, has been charged following an incident yesterday (November 14), police confirmed in a tweet.

Sussex Police

She has been bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 10, police said.

SEE MORE: Sussex children as young as 13 exploited by drugs gangs

Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

Schoolgirl attacked near Chichester