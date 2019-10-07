Woman arrested after car collides with Midhurst Police Station

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision outside Midhurst Police Station on Saturday night, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said that, at around 10.45pm on Saturday (October 5), a car collided with railings and a disabled ramp at the entrance to the police station on A286 Bepton Road.

A car collided with railings and a disabled ramp at the entrance to the police stationonA286 Bepton Road. Photo: Phil Bowell

A spokesman said: "A woman driving the car, a white Ford Fiesta Zetec Turbo, sustained bruising and whiplash injuries.

"She was taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, for treatment but not detained."

Police said a 26-year-old local woman was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

