Woman charged in connection with armed robbery at Bognor pharmacy

A woman has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Bognor on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Officers were alerted to an intruder alarm which was activated at Kamsons Pharmacy in Durlston Drive, Bognor, at 9.11am on Tuesday (December 11).

Police confirmed that Megan Hammond, 29, unemployed, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, has been charged with robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

She was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, December 12), police said.

SEE MORE: Sky is the limit for Bognor mum’s autism support group

Walkers scared by inflatable ‘naked man’ at homes site

‘Multi-vehicle accident’ on B2145 at Sidlesham Common