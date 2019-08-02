Woman convicted after assaulting emergency service staff in Chichester

A Chichester woman has been convicted of assaulting emergency service staff.

Leah Farmiloe, 42, from Chichester was convicted of assault by beating and assault of a police officer and paramedic and of theft from Marks and Spencer earlier this year.

Police were called at midday on Saturday February 23 to a report of a female being restrained at The Cross, Chichester

Police Constable Tom Van Der Wee was assaulted by the woman. He said: "Upon arrival the female was arrested on suspicion of assault after spitting in the face of a Chichester Business Warden who had stopped her following a report of a theft from Marks and Spencer.

"The female suffered a medical episode so South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) were called. The female was verbally abusive towards Police Officers, Business Wardens and Paramedics. She assaulted a Police Officer and attempted to spit at a Paramedic

"The female was taken to St Richards Hospital where she continued to be verbally abusive towards Hospital Staff."

Farmiloe was convicted at Court for assault by beating (spitting in the face of the Business Warden), Assault of an Emergency worker x2 (PC and Paramedic) and Theft Shoplifting from M&S She was found guilty at Court and was given a community order, ordered to pay compensation."