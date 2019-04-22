Woman receives 'nasty injury' in Bognor Regis assault

Police officers have given first aid to a woman in Bognor following an assault that left her with a 'nasty' injury.

Officers on patrol in Sunken Gardens in the town centre encountered the woman earlier this evening, according to police.

The woman had been assaulted and left with an injured nose.

A police spokesman said: "Whilst on high-visibility patrol in Sunken Gardens, Bognor, located female who had recently been assaulted, first aid administered by attending officers for a nasty nose injury."