Young West Sussex woman missing since before Christmas

A young woman from the Billingshurst area has been missing since before Christmas.
A Sussex Police spokesman said there was 'increasing concern' for the welfare of a young woman who has been missing from the Billingshurst area since before Christmas.
Emma Giles, 20, who lives at Kirdford, was reported missing on Monday (December 23) and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.
The spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Emma or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 454 of 23/12."