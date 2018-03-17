Crufts winner chosen for GB squad

Teal, a Shetland sheepdog from Arundel, took a top agility prize at Crufts.

Owner Hayley Telling was delighted to win the Kennel Club British Open for medium dogs after a hotly-contested final featuring dogs from several different countries.

She and Teal, officially known in the Kennel Club as Agility Champion New Illusions Bi Enchantment of The Five Colors, achieved the fewest combined faults in the fastest combined time, calculated over the two rounds.

Hayley said: “It feels so good to get first overall. Teal tried really, really hard and it’s just nice for him to show his skills.

“It means a lot to perform well in that kind of atmosphere because I’d love to do well at the world championship, as that’s my big long-term aim.”

Teal and Hayley qualified for the final at Crufts at the Kennel Club International Agility Festival last August. The pair have been chosen to be part of the Agility Team GB squad this year and will represent the UK at either the European Open Agility Championships in Austria or the FCI World Agility Championships in Sweden later on in the year.

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club secretary, said: “Very well done to Teal and Hayley on their fantastic win. The pair clearly have a wonderful bond and we hope that they celebrate their amazing achievement at Crufts. We will no doubt see more of them at future agility competitions.

“The British Open is a wonderful competition which is always highly anticipated. It was great to see so many talented dogs and their handlers in the final at the show.”