Cuts planned to Bognor bus services

Changes are set for some Stagecoach services in the new year.

A list, shared with councillors by a senior passenger transport planner for the company, includes the withdrawal of the Stagecoach 65 Sainsburys to North and South Bersted service and reductions on the following routes:

Stagecoach Star: Bognor Regis – North and South Bersted circular, Saturday afternoon service reduced from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes.

Stagecoach 61 Bognor Regis Sainsburys – West Meads circular service reduced to Mondays to Saturdays off peak only and withdrawn from Stroud Green Drive.

Stagecoach 62 Bognor Regis Sainsburys – Rose Green, service reduced to Mondays to Saturdays off peak only.

Stagecoach 600 Elmer – Bognor Regis - Chichester, Saturday afternoon service reduced from every 20 minutes to every 30 minutes.

Many of the changes cite low passenger numbers as the cause.

Changes are also set to come in for services between Lancing and Durrington, Steyning to Brighton and Horsham to Brighton.

Stagecoach have been contacted for a comment and this story will be updated accordingly.

