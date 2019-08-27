Cyclist, 84, seriously injured in potential hit-and-run in Chichester

The junction on Sherbourne Road and Oliver Whitby Road. Picture via Google Streetview
Police are appealing for witnesses following a potential hit-and-run in Chichester on Friday (August 23).

The incident took place at about 4.10pm on Friday at the junction of Sherbourne Road, and Oliver Whitby Road.

The cyclist, an 84-year local man, was taken by ambulance to St Richards Hospital, Chichester, with a serious head injury. He is currently in a stable condition, police have said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a car and a pedal cycle in Chichester.

"It is believed that the car involved did not stop at the scene.

"Anyone who saw what happened or who has relevant dash-cam or closed circuit television (CCTV) images is asked to contact Sussex Police online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Dartmoor.