Cyclist and lorry collide on Fishbourne road

A collision between a lorry and a cyclist has led to some Fishbourne roads being closed off.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision earlier today following the incident. Fishbourne Road West is blocked and traffic is queuing according to a traffic source.

The A259 from the Fishbourne roundabout towards Southbourne has been closed.

A spokesman for Chichester Police said on Twitter: "Emergency services are attending a collision between a lorry and a cyclist on the A259 Fishbourne Road West at its junction with Salthill Road, #Chichester. Local roads have been closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with."