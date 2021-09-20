Cyclist injured in Chichester collision
A cyclist has been left with a broken wrist following a collision with a car by Metro House on the Northgate gyratory.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.40pm on Saturday (September 18) after a car and a cyclist collided.
The cyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken to St Richard's with a broken wrist.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to the A286 Broyle Road in Chichester at 12.41pm on Saturday (September 18) to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.
"The cyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken to St Richard's Hospital with a broken wrist.
"The Northgate Roundabout was closed briefly while the cyclist was treated at the scene."
A SECAmb spokesman added: "We were called at approximately 12.40pm on Saturday (18 September) to reports of an road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle.
"Ambulance crews attended and the cyclist was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries including back pain before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital."