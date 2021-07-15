Cyclist seriously injured after crash on A27 in Chichester
Witnesses have been urged to come forward after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Chichester.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 5:20 pm
Sussex Police said the cyclist – a 63-year-old local woman – was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash at the Tangmere roundabout on Tuesday (July 13).
The incident involved a silver Kia Sportage and happened on the A27 Arundel Road about 1.45pm.
A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam is urged to email [email protected] quoting serial 638 of 13/07."