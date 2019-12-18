Cyclist taken to hospital after Barnham accident

An injured cyclist was taken to hospital after falling from his bike in Barnham this morning, the ambulance service confirmed.

Police said officers were called at 11.30am to reports of a man who had fallen off a pushbike on Yapton Road.

Officers attended and assisted with traffic control as paramedics helped the cyclist, police said.

The cyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, the ambulance service said.

At 12.25pm the road closure was lifted and police stood down.

