Cyclists needed for Dream Wheel with St Wilfrid’s

A Chichester hospice is calling for cycling enthusiasts to take on a fundraising French bike ride.

After the success of its inaugural Dream Wheelers bike ride last summer, St Wilfrid’s Hospice is planning to repeat the adventure this May with a three night bike tour around the Normandy countryside.

This fun and relaxed fundraiser is open to enthusiastic cyclists of all abilities and will raise money for the DREAMBUILDING project to build a state of the art new Hospice for the community in Bosham.

The new purpose-built hospice is costing around £15.5 million.

Around 84 per cent of this has been secured.

However, St Wilfrid’s is looking to the local community to help raise the remaining £2.5 million to create the DREAMBUILDING.

The Dream Wheelers event runs from Thursday, May 17, to Sunday, May 20.

Cyclists are free to set their own pace on the 100 mile journey, and enjoy the evenings at leisure.

Registration costs £300 and includes return ferry travel to Caen (shared cabin on the outward journey, single cabin supplement available), two nights accommodation, a support team to transport luggage, provide day to day back up and first aid if required, as well as a goodie bag and cycling shirt.

It is expected that participants will also raise at least £500 in sponsorship.

The opinion of participants’ from last year was that that the event was well organised with great support to the riders, as well as great fun.

To register, visit stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/dream-wheelers-2018 or call 01243 775302, or email dbfundraising@stwh.co.uk.