Dad’s skydive for hospital raises thousands

A charity skydive by a dad with terminal cancer has raised more than £6,000 for the hospital staff who are treating him.

Mark Clark, 57, known as Mark Francis, said he ‘loved every minute’ of the jump in aid of Portsmouth Hospitals Trust.

The former Halnaker blacksmith, who lives in Ambersham, said his 13-year-old son Oliver and numerous other supporters turned out to be there before the big leap on Saturday.

He said: “It was great, absolutely loved it. The skydive was really really worth it to raise that amount of money for the neurology department and it’s still coming in now.”

Mark, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, underwent surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

He’s lost sight in one eye but is determined to give something back to the staff who have looked after him.

He said he was amazed at the response to his online fundraising page, which has smashed an initial target of £1,075.

He said: “Within hours it was up to a couple of hundred quid, it’s brilliant that people are out to support me and my family.

“I think people are a lot more generous than they give themselves credit for.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markclarksskydive