Daffodil delight at Southbourne Spring Show

A sea of bright yellow welcomed the nearly 200 guests and volunteers who attended the Southbourne Family Spring Flower Show.

The event, which included an exhibition of daffodil divisions, was held on Saturday at Southbourne Free Church.

ks180149-6 Chi Southbourne Flower phot kate'David Cobden with his daffodils.ks180149-6 SUS-180804-111250008

There were also homemade cakes for visitors to enjoy, as well as plants and garden items for sale.

Ann Moss, a steward, said: “We were pleased with the number of entries considering that the weather has been so bad.

“The Best Newcomer rosette went to the students at Bourne Community College for their terrariums in a jam jar and gardens in a seed tray.

“We had a very extensive selection of plants for sale and a wide range of gardening books had been donated and sold well.

ks180149-5 Chi Southbourne Flower phot kate'Linda Sweatman with her collection of spring flowers.ks180149-5 SUS-180804-111133008

“There were home made refreshments and a silent auction. Surplus funds will go to local causes including the Southbourne Free Church for allowing us to hold the show there.

“Children’s entries were up on last year. Local schools and children’s events at Tuppenny Barn helped swell the show benches with kids entries.

“Once of the classes was a competition to grow red poppies for planting around Southbourne or in the school gardens to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

“Suzanne Holroyd, show secetary, and committee would like to thank our sponsors Everyone Active, Right at Home care service in Havant, and the Southbourne Co-op. and all of the volunteers that helped and gave up their time to make the show a success once again.

ks180149-4 Chi Southbourne Flower phot kate'Ann Moss, steward, with her entry.ks180149-4 SUS-180804-111121008

“Peter Rogers was awarded best in show for his display of daffodils. He also staged a suburb exhibition of all the different types of daffodils for the public to see.

“Visitors were entertained with live music in the church.”