Dance star’s success at championships

A young dancer from That’s Rhythm Dance School has attended the Pro Am Championships Grand Final.

Ella Huggins, supported by family members and Jools Ellis of the Felpham based dance school, took part in the competition, which was held in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Ella Huggins with her younger sisters supporting her at the championships

On January 5, Ella was entered into six categories, each category having a vast number of competitors. All categories consisted of the first round which had two or three heats, swith a second round down of one or two heats, a semi final and then the grand final. Ella managed to get through to the grand final in each one and walked away with six trophies: first in Ballroom Solo First Steps. second in Ballroom Teacher/Student and Latin Solo First Steps, third in Ballroom Solo Medial, fourth in Latin Solo Medial and sixth in Latin Teacher/Student. She ended up dancing a total of 50 dances, as each time she went on the dance floor she had to dance two dances back to back. She was dancing Waltz, Quickstep, Tango, ChaCha, Jive, Samba and Rumba.

The Pro Am Championships have recently started a Solo League Table for all age groups. These results together with the previous Pro Am Championships in London means Ella is currently top of the league table in Ballroom First Steps and 4th for Latin First Steps, so the challenge is on for her to stay top of the league.

She has been training very hard with Jools Ellis and her team at That’s Rhythm Dance School.

Jools said: “We are all so proud of Ella as it was an amazing achievement and this is a great start to her 2018 competing year.”

To have a go at Ballroom and Latin dancing either socially or to become a competitor, visit www.thatsrhythmdancingschool.co.uk