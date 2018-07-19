Dancers win National Champions title at Teenstar competition final

Young dancers from the Samantha Jane Performing Arts (SJPA) principal elite team were announced the Teenstar 2018 National Champions.

The dance school, which holds classes in Chichester, North Mundham, Witterings and Birdham, has 150 dancers spread across the area and offers elite dance training. The principal elite team consists of 14 dancers who have been training with thesince they were four or five years old and they all dance and train every day in every style of dance.

Performing on stage

Samantha Jane Watson, principal of Samantha Jane Performing Arts, said: “They are all best friends and love competing together and they range in age from 11-14yrs old.

“Their first audition was in Southampton three months ago, from there the made it through to the regional live shows, gaining a perfect score from the judges and made it through as Judges’ first choice. Last month they then competed again at the live show area finals to which they again gained another perfect score and received the highest public text and call vote.”

The dance team then went through to the grand finals, which was shot in London’s Beck Theatre, on July 14, and was televised on Sky One with a celebrity judging panel.

Here, they competed for the title of National Champions, and were named the winners on Saturday.

In costume

In addition to the title, they also received a cash prize, an interview on BBC and ITV morning television, and contracts with leading dance industry professionals.

The next annual SJPA showcase, ‘This Is Us’, will be performed at The New Theatre Royal from September 22-23. Tickets are on sale now from www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/us-samantha-jane-performing-arts.