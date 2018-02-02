Dates set for West Street repeat resurfacing

West Street is set to be resurfaced again from February 15 to Feburary 17.

West Sussex County Council requested the work by Balfour Beatty to be redone after the road failed quality control checks in December.

The contractor had finished the original work ahead of schedule in 15 days, half the time allocated for the project.

Balfour Beatty has agreed to correct the work at no extra cost to the county council.

Roadworks scheduled show two nights of overnight closures for the work in West Street and Westgate roundabout.