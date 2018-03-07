Daughter of Coronation Street star Bill Roache reportedly dies at 50

Bill Roache’s daughter Vanya, who lived in Chichester, has reportedly died at the age of 50.

Her father Bill Roache is said to have been given indefinite compassionate leave from his role in ITV’s Coronation Street.

It is thought Vanya, the soap star’s eldest daughter, died on March 2.

She leaves behind her fiancé Toby, who she lived with in Chichester.

Bill Roache, who known for his role as Corrie’s Ken Barlow, has now survived two of his five children. His daughter Edwina died as a toddler in 1984.