Dave Benson Phillips to call charity bingo event in Chichester

A children’s television legend is heading to Chichester to become a bingo caller for charity.

Dave Benson Phillips (Get Your Own Back, Playhouse Disney) will be a celebrity bingo caller at the The Duke & Rye Pub, Chichester, from 7.30pm on Wednesday March 6.

Local home care provider Caremark will be running the event that will be in-aid of Canine Partners - a charity that trains assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities in the UK. Caremark’s first goal is to raise £800 that will pay for the purchase of a puppy.

Dave Benson Phillips said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to raise some much needed funds for Canine Partners, while having a great night out.

“I’ve never done a gig where we are trying to buy a dog, so it’s an interesting one!

“I would like to thank Caremark (Chichester) for asking me to get involved. I hope the local community come out to support us.”

Tickets for the event will be £10 (plus bf) which will include six games of bingo. This event will sell out fast and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be over 18 to attend this event.

Tickets will be available at www.facebook.com/CaremarkChichester, Eventbrite and directly from the The Duke & Rye pub, Chichester.

The Duke & Rye, Chichester is a large pub occupying an interesting building built in 1848, which was once a gothic revival stone church.

From 6pm on the day of the event, you can get 20 per cent off your main meal with a bingo ticket.