David Coulthard to make race debut at Goodwood Members’ Meeting

It has been announced today that David Coulthard will make his Goodwood Members’ Meeting race debut across the weekend of March 17-18.

He is to take to the wheel of a Mercedes 300SL to launch the new IWC Schaffhausen historic Racing Team, which will spearhead IWC Shaffhausen’s involvement in historic motorsport this season.

Described by Goodwood as a 'perennial fan favourite', the former Grand Prix star will go wheel-to-wheel with Jaguar D-types, Lister-Jaguars and ‘Birdcage’ Maseratis on the track.

IWC are in their fourth year as Official Timing Partner of Goodwood’s Members’ Meetings, and in light of this it has chosen to launch its all-new Racing Team at the 76th Members’ Meeting.

The car, and team, will be unveiled by IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr on the Saturday morning, ahead of qualifying for the Salvadori Cup. Brand ambassador David Coulthard will be the first driver to race for the team, getting another chance to drive the Mercedes 300SL.

