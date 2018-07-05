Decade celebrations for supportive charity

This year, Home-Start Chichester and District is celebrating the 10 successful years of support it has provided for families and children.

Founded in 2008, Home-Start Chichester has supported an impressive amount 788 families and a total of 1,633 children over the years.

The purpose of the team at Home-Start is to help parents by providing the support they need and by giving self esteem and confidence to parents to give their children the very best start in life.

The experienced and caring people who volunteer their support at Home-Start are all recruited and trained by dedicated staff.

Through home visits, these volunteers touch the lives of many in the city of Chichester and surrounding areas.

The charity even provides additional support at two family groups, held in Chichester and Midhurst.

These family groups provide help to families in order for them to develop their emotional resilience, make new friends and talk informally with a wide range of professionals.

As Home-Start is a charity, the team has had to fight for funding over the last ten years, but has managed to maintain high levels of support for nearly 100 families a year.

In the next 10 years, Home-Start plans to recruit the same high calibre staff, volunteers and trustees - people who want to make a real difference in their community.

For more, visit www.home-startchichester.org.uk.