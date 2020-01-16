Deceased dolphin washes up on Bognor Regis beach

The Coastguard was tasked to reports of a deceased dolphin on Elmer Beach in Bognor Regis yesterday.

Details were recorded and the relevant paperwork was completed, before being processed to be passed onto the Natural History Museum and Receiver of Wreck, a spokesman from the Littlehampton Coastguard said.

The dead dolphin on Elmer Beach. Photo: Littlehampton Coastguard/Twitter

The spokesman explained that dolphins, porpoises and whales are all protected under the Royal Fish laws of the United Kingdom.

HM Coastguard undertakes duties on behalf of the Receiver of Wreck to record details of Royal Fish washed ashore.

Details are also passed to the Natural History Museum to be recorded in a log of U.K. strandings, the spokesman said.

Members of the public were warned against getting closed to dead mammals washed up on the shore.

The spokesman said: “Dead mammals can be full of dangerous toxins and other things, so please stay away and keep dogs on a lead to prevent them from coming into contact with anything harmful.

“If you come across any Royal Fish washed up on the beach call the Coastguard.

“In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

