Decision on Rocks-St Albans game expected on Friday

The Rocks are not hopeful their National League South game at home to St Albans will survive - and it may be called off on Friday.

Bognor secretary Simon Cook said: "The National League are allowing clubs to make an early decision on postponements in light of the severe weather. We have already spoken to St Albans and will make a decision around midday tomorrow (Friday)."

With plenty of snow around between now and the weekend, it looks odds-on that the Rocks will have to wait a little longer to look for more of the points they hope can still carry them to safety.

Their next scheduled game after this weekend is away to Concord on Saturday, March 10.