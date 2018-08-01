Dedicated service receive new funding

Oving Parish Community Watch are grateful to have received a total of £350 funding from local housebuilder, CALA Homes.

The money has been donated from CALA homes to help run its monthly tea parties for local residents.

Visitors and those who organise the tea parties for local residents have a wonderful time

Oving Parish Community Watch is a volunteer-led group and the purpose of the group is to assist both the elderly and disabled living in the local parish.

Some of the support that the community watch provides includes transportation to medical or hospital appointments, confidential assistance completing complex forms and doing shopping during periods of inclement weather.

The community watch is solely ran by a total of 20 volunteers and their aim is to combat vulnerability and social isolation from elderly people.

The CALA Community Bursary was launched in February this year and it invited organisations, charities and groups in Sussex to apply to help fund projects which make an important difference in the community.

Those who volunteer at Oving Parish Community Watch are very grateful to be the recipient of this years bursary.

Managing Director of CALA Homes, John Kennedy said: “Choosing the recipients of this year’s Community Bursary scheme was truly a tough decision as we had many applicants with worthwhile causes.

“The work that the Oving Parish Community Watch does for their community really stood out to us, and provides a real lifeline for those that find it hard to get out and about by themselves. Community is at the very centre of our ethos at CALA Homes, and we are over the moon to have found a local organisation which encompasses this so well.”

CALA Homes is an award winning housebuilder with developments across Sussex.

For more information on Oving Parish Community Watch visit www.ovingcommunity.co.uk