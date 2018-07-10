Defence minister marks RAF centenary at Tangmere

Defence minister, Tobias Ellwood, was guest of honour at the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum on Saturday evening to celebrate the RAF’s centenary.

Ninety guests enjoyed a talk from the museum’s director, Dudley Hooley, before Tobias Ellwood, who is MP for Bournemouth East, paid tribute to the RAF and spoke about the importance of the UK’s defence.

Mr Ellwood served in the British Army with the Royal Green Jackets before he became an MP. He continues to be an active Army Reservist and is also a trained pilot.

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert also joined the evening organised by Arundel and South Downs Conservatives.

Tangmere also has a special connection for Mr Herbert, whose step-grandfather, Group Captain John Peel DSO DFC, commanded the Hurricane fighter 145 Squadron which was stationed at the airbase, fighting in the Battle of Britain in August 1940.

Mr Herbert said: “Tangmere was a highly appropriate place to commemorate the RAF’s centenary, and the event had a special significance for me because of my grandfather’s service at the airbase.

“I was delighted that Tobias Ellwood was able to join us, and he gave a great speech. Everyone really enjoyed the evening.”