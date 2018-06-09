Defibrillator installed at Southbourne Co-op

A life saving heart device has been installed at the Southbourne Co-op, thanks to the support of the local Lions Club.

Members of Southbourne Lions Club and staff from Southbourne Co-op met to mark the installation of a defibrillator outside the store in Main Road, Southbourne.

The club has provided the defibrillator for the use of the people of Southbourne and is very grateful to the Co-op, which agreed to the apparatus being installed on their premises and who generously offered to pay for the installation and maintenance.

The defibrillator is available for anyone to use.

The way to access the equipment is clearly shown on the outside of the box and the instructions on how to use the defibrillator are easy to follow.

The club recently had a talk about defibrillators and members were very relieved to learn that those using the device cannot harm the patient.

Southbourne Lions Club’s main objective is to support and assist local charities and good causes.

The club makes donations and offer support to all kinds of local organisations, individuals and good causes as well as supporting International Lions projects.

It welcomes requests from other local organisations who think we may be able to assist them in some way.

Southbourne Lions Club meets in Bosham Village Hall on the second Tuesday of each month.

Find out more at www.southbournelions.org.uk.