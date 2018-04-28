Defibrillator installed Equipment in memory of Ronald

Willow Lodge Care Home in Southbourne has purchased a defibrillator in memory of one of the home’s residents who passed away.

On Saturday, April 21, manager Karey Abbott and deputy manager Kerry Jones cut the ribbon to officially unveil the defibrillator. The defibrillator is situated on the outside of the front of Willow Lodge and will be for the use of those at Willow Lodge as well as the wider Southbourne community.

Willow Lodge was donated a defibrillator in memory of Ronald Frith, a previous resident.

A defibrillator is a device that give a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. Having this device as an option when someone is in cardiac arrest, gives the patient a better chance of recovery from a cardiac arrest.

Stephanie Bowring, activities coordinator, said: “The defibrillator is giving us another link for the community, as it is not only for our use at the home but for use of the wider community if it is ever needed.”

Willow Lodge, a 35 bed dementia specialist care home, also took part in Care Home Open Day on Saturday, April 21.