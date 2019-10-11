‘Delight’ as new eco bin unveiled in Bognor

Pupils from a Bognor Regis school joined the chairman of Arun District Council for the unveiling of a new bin made out of 450 recycled bottles this week.

The Bin For Green Seas, which was created by the GreenSeas Trust, is covered with graphics and text which illustrate how plastics damage our seas and infiltrate our food chain.

The new bin has been unveiled at the Esplanade in Bognor Regis

Pupils from the Edward Bryant School in London Road joined council chairman Jeanette Warr on The Esplanade in Bognor on Wednesday morning to have a first look at the new bin, which aims to demonstrate how irresponsible littering affects everyone, including our marine life.

Mrs Warr said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see eco bin here today and the youngsters that are so interested in being here to see the ribbon cut.

“This will so help our nation, and let’s hope that these bins become a nationwide situation because we need it.

“Every promenade that’s available on the south coast, east and west, let’s have one of these lovely eco bins installed.

Pupils from the Edward Bryant School at the new bin

“I hope that everybody uses it and understands the good they are doing by filling it.”

SEE MORE: New bin set to be unveiled at Bognor beach has a bold message