Delight as Portsmouth set to host Britain’s D-Day 75 commemorations

MEMBERS of the Royal British Legion have spoken of their delight in Portsmouth hosting the D-Day 75 commemorations next year.

The Ministry of Defence announced Portsmouth will host major events on the same size and scale as the 2014 D-Day 70 events, which saw flypasts, mock beach assaults and helicopters landing on Southsea Common.

Havant MP Alan Mak MP said: ‘This is great news for our area, and I encourage residents from Havant and our region to fully support the D-Day 75th Anniversary events in Portsmouth.

‘As vice president of Havant’s Royal British Legion I’m proud of the contribution our Armed Forces past and present have made, and these events will bring the whole community together to honour their service and sacrifice.’

Richard Dickson, president of the Gosport and Alverstoke Branch of the Royal British Legion, said it was ‘excellent news’.

He said: ‘Its excellent news. I think we should commemorate the event that we can relate to. Many young men gave their lives and it's an event that we should not forget.

‘The majority of those involved are no longer with us. I've got relatives that are no longer with us, so it's important to never forget.’