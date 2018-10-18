Deliveroo recruiting delivery riders in Chichester

Meal delivery service Deliveroo has announced it wants to recruit more riders to work in Chichester.

The company has said that in the past year, orders in the city have ‘rocketed’, with lunch orders increasing by 105 per cent in the last six months.

New delivery riders are being sought for ‘well-paid, flexible work’ – on average Deliveroo riders in the UK earn more than £10 per hour – with a bonus of up to £250 to current employees who refer someone new to Deliveroo in Chichester.

Riders can combine other work or responsibilities such as studying with their deliveries and the company’s 50,000 riders are provided with free insurance to protect them and their earnings if they are involved in an accident.

Dan Warne, Deliveroo’s UK and Ireland managing director said: “We’re proud to be offering more locals in Chichester well-paid flexible work and have been astounded by the huge growth we’ve seen in the city”

Deliveroo has been delivering meals in the city for over a year, working with more 30 restaurants. With the launch of Marketplace+ to encourage traditional takeaways to join the food delivery company, Deliveroo is expecting this number to double by the end of 2019.

To date, Boneless Banquet from KFC is the top spot for most popular lunch order in the city.